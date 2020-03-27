Home

More Obituaries for Olive WALTERS
Olive WALTERS

Olive WALTERS Notice
WALTERS Olive May

Sadly, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 15th March 2020 Aged 99 years. She will be missed by all family and friends. Memorial service postponed due to the Covid 19 virus. Arrangements for this to take place when safe to do so. Private cremation on Monday 30th March. Donations if desired for Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance Or Cancer Research UK may be sent to Fords of Oakham 10, Church Street Oakham Rutland LE15 6AA Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
