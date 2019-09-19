Home

BURTON

Pamela

Of Uppingham died peacefully in the presence of her family at Belton House on Monday 9th September 2019 aged 89 years. Wife of Ken, loving mother of Roderick, Cathy and Peter and a much loved grandma, great grandma and great great grandma. Following a private burial, a service to celebrate Pamela's life will be held at the Uppingham Parish Church on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 12 noon. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to be shared between Pancreatic Cancer UK and the Macmillan Nurses would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 19, 2019
