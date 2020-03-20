Home

R J Scholes Funeral Service
St George Street
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2BJ
01780 763092
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
15:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Mowbray Road
Peterborough
View Map
Patricia BEDFORD-SMITH

Notice Condolences

Patricia BEDFORD-SMITH Notice
BEDFORD-SMITH

Patricia 'Pat'

Mary

Sadly passed away on 10th March 2020 at Home in Stamford, aged 83 years.

She will be truly missed by

her Family and Friends.

This fun-loving lady

inspired us all.

Funeral Service will be held at

Peterborough Crematorium,

Mowbray Road, Peterborough, PE6 7JE on 2nd April 2020 at 3.30pm.

Flowers welcomed. Donations if desired will go to

Marie Curie, and can be left at the Service.

All enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services,

Stamford, PE9 2BJ

Tel: 01780-763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 20, 2020
