|
|
BEDFORD-SMITH
Patricia 'Pat'
Mary
Sadly passed away on 10th March 2020 at Home in Stamford, aged 83 years.
She will be truly missed by
her Family and Friends.
This fun-loving lady
inspired us all.
Funeral Service will be held at
Peterborough Crematorium,
Mowbray Road, Peterborough, PE6 7JE on 2nd April 2020 at 3.30pm.
Flowers welcomed. Donations if desired will go to
Marie Curie, and can be left at the Service.
All enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services,
Stamford, PE9 2BJ
Tel: 01780-763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 20, 2020