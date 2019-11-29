Home

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
of Stamford formerly North Luffenham. Died peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 18th November 2019 aged 82 years. Loving mum of Jackie, Pauline, Paul and the late Linda, grandmother and great grandmother. The funeral service will take place on 16th December at 11:30am at Peterborough Crematorium Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Leukaemia Research UK in memory of Linda. All enquiries to R J Scholes (Stamford)Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 29, 2019
