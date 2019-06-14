|
With much strength and determination, passed away peacefully at home in the company of her daughter, on 30th May 2019, aged 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Roger, Mum and best friend to Julie, Nanny to Molli and Mikki, mother-in-law to Steve, loyal companion to Teddy and Muffin and a dear friend. Pat will be greatly missed by all her friends and family in the UK and overseas. A funeral service to celebrate Pat's life will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at 10.30am. Please wear a splash of blue. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to be given to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Stamford. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 14, 2019