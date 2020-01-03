Home

E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
13:30
Kettering Crematorium in the Albert Munn Chapel
Patrick HODSON Notice
HODSON Patrick Alan of Harringworth died peacefully on 18th December 2019 aged 85 years. A beloved husband to Jane, loving father to Jo, Nicki and James and a much loved grandfather to Kara, Lora, Philippa, Oliver, Georgina, Lori and Anna. His funeral service will be held at Kettering Crematorium in the Albert Munn Chapel on Monday 6th January 2020 at 1.30pm. No black preferred. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Smile Train can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 3, 2020
