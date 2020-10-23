Home

Pauline Brenda of Stamford, died peacefully on 7th October 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mum of Stephen and Jill and loving nan to Alex, Daisy, Lily, Oscar and James. A private family service will be held at 2.00pm on Friday 6th November 2020 at Peterborough Crematorium and the service can be viewed live online via a webcast at www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk. Donations will be shared between Cancer Research UK and the British Heart Foundation and can be made online or sent direct to E M Doman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 23, 2020
