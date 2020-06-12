Home

BIRD

Peter

passed away peacefully after a short illness at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice on 30th May 2020 aged 85 years. Loving and much devoted husband of Josefine (Josie) Bird and father to Denise,

James, David and Elena. He will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues. The Private Family funeral service will take place on Friday 12th June at 1.00pm at Ryhall Cemetery (Belmesthorpe Lane). Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719 or at Justgiving for Peter Bird
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 12, 2020
