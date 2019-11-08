Home

Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:30
St Andrew's Church
Whittlesey
Peter William formerly of Browns' Butchers, passed away suddenly but peacefully on 29th October 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital aged 80 years. Beloved husband of the late Jane, loving Dad to Sarah, Georgia and Sophie, a loyal brother and a treasured grandpa. Peter will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Andrew's Church, Whittlesey on Monday 18th November at 12.30pm. Donations, if desired, for St Andrew's Church may be given at the Thanksgiving Service or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors, 31, Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019
