Home

POWERED BY

Services
T R Carlton Funeral Directors
35B Abbey Road
Bourne, Lincolnshire PE10 9EW
01778 422240
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
14:00
St. John the Baptist
Morton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter CULPIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter CULPIN

Notice Condolences

Peter CULPIN Notice
CULPIN

Peter Noel 'Pete'

Of Morton aged 83 years. Dearly beloved father of Julia, Tony and David. Cherished grandfather of Lisa, Dolly, Rachel and Robert and proud great grandfather. Pete passed peacefully at The Cedars in Bourne on 2nd August 2019. We thank them for the care they gave him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Pete which will be held in at St. John the Baptist, Morton, on Thursday 29th August at 2pm. Flowers or donations in Pete's memory to Cancer Research UK via TR Carlton Funeral Directors, 35b Abbey Road, Bourne.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.