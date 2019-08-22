|
|
CULPIN
Peter Noel 'Pete'
Of Morton aged 83 years. Dearly beloved father of Julia, Tony and David. Cherished grandfather of Lisa, Dolly, Rachel and Robert and proud great grandfather. Pete passed peacefully at The Cedars in Bourne on 2nd August 2019. We thank them for the care they gave him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Pete which will be held in at St. John the Baptist, Morton, on Thursday 29th August at 2pm. Flowers or donations in Pete's memory to Cancer Research UK via TR Carlton Funeral Directors, 35b Abbey Road, Bourne.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 22, 2019