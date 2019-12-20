|
EDWARDS Peter
Was taken away from us suddenly at home on Wednesday 11th December 2019 aged 77 years. Much loved husband to Glenys, dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a very good friend to so many. A celebration for Peter's life to take place at St Mary the Virgin Church Ketton, on 14th January 2020 at 12.00 noon, something colourful to be worn. Donations if desired for The British Heart Foundation & Action Bladder Cancer UK may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel. 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 20, 2019