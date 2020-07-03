Home

Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
12:00
St Martin's Churchyard
Barholm
View Map
Peter HEALEY

Notice Condolences

Peter HEALEY Notice
HEALEY

Peter Richard

Very sadly passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on 22 nd June 2020 aged 94 years. Much loved husband of the late Dorothy Healey and loving Dad to Rose and Suzanne, loving Father-in-law to Steve and Michael and much loved granddad to Anna and Emma and loving great granddad to Amy, Luke and Phoebe. He will be greatly missed by all his family. A graveside funeral service will take place on Tuesday 7th July 2020 at 12.00noon at St Martin's Churchyard, Barholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for St Barnabas Hospice and The British Heart Foundation may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 3, 2020
