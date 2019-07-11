|
|
KEMP
Peter Elliott Passed away on 3rd July 2019, aged 86 years. Devoted husband to Mary; dearly loved father to Nicky and Christopher; beloved grandfather to Timothy, Andrew, Peter and Sarah. A celebration and thanksgiving for Peters life is to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Friday 19th July at 10.30am (PE6 7JE). Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, would be appreciated for the , and may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors, 48 Barnwell, Oundle, Peterborough PE8 5PS. www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 11, 2019