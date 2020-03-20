Home

Peter NELMES

Peter NELMES Notice
NELMES

Peter Charles Passed away on 20th February 2020 aged 76 years. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, and friends. The service of thanksgiving will take place on Thursday 2nd April 2020 at 1.30pm at St Mary the Virgin Church Ketton. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Lincolnshire Music Services- Services for Schools may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 20, 2020
