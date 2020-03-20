|
NELMES Peter Charles
Passed away on 20th February 2020 aged 76 years. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, and friends. Service of Thanksgiving at St Mary the Virgin Church Ketton on 2nd April 2020 at 1.30pm, has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID 19 Restrictions. The service of thanksgiving will be arranged and advertised for a future date. Donations if desired for Lincolnshire Music Services-Services for Schools may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 20, 2020