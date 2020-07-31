|
PLANT
Peter James
passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of Saturday 25th July 2020, after a short battle with cancer, aged 77 years. Beloved husband to June, dad to Simon, Karen, Andrew and Amanda, grandpa to 9 grandchildren, brother and brother-in-law. He will be dearly missed by family, friends, neighbours and colleagues. A small family funeral will be held on Monday 10th August at 2.30pm at St Peter's Church, Maxey. Family flowers only. Donations to St Barnabas and Marie Curie Nurses via https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/79666
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 31, 2020