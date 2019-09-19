|
SLOWEY Peter Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Hospital on 11th September, aged 77 years. A deeply special husband of 50 years; a fond brother and brother-in-law; a loving and fun uncle and great-uncle (GUP). A dedicated school master for 37 years at Bourne Grammar School, officially as Head of Classics and 'Master in charge of cricket'; a talented all-round sportsman, a top slow left arm bowler and lifelong loyal supporter of Bourne Cricket Club. The funeral service will take place at Bourne Abbey Church on Friday 4th October at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service, shared between Bourne Abbey Church and Parkinson's UK. Enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 19, 2019