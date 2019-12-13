Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Scholes Funeral Service
St George Street
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2BJ
01780 763092
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Marholm
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

Peter TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Peter Charles

Peter passed away peacefully on 30th November 2019, aged 96 years. Much loved husband of his late wife, Dil. Loving father of Paul and Sally. Grandfather to Evie and Molly. Father-in-law to Steve and the late Sheila. He will be sadly missed by Family and Friends. The funeral service will take place on Friday 20th December at 11.00am at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made c/o R J Scholes Funeral Service, St George's Street, Stamford, PE9 2BJ.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -