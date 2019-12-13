|
TAYLOR Peter Charles
Peter passed away peacefully on 30th November 2019, aged 96 years. Much loved husband of his late wife, Dil. Loving father of Paul and Sally. Grandfather to Evie and Molly. Father-in-law to Steve and the late Sheila. He will be sadly missed by Family and Friends. The funeral service will take place on Friday 20th December at 11.00am at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made c/o R J Scholes Funeral Service, St George's Street, Stamford, PE9 2BJ.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019