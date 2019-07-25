|
FITZJOHN
Philip Dennis
Passed away peacefully at City Hospital, Peterborough on 16th July 2019 aged 83 years. Devoted husband of Pamela, dearest Dad of Mark and the late Neil, also Father-in-Law of Julie. Devoted Grandad of Scott, Jack, Natalie, Luke, Adam and Gemma, Great Grandfather of Alexia. Uncle of Irene, Paul, Richard, Karen and David. The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 2nd August 2019 at 1.30pm at Bourne Abbey Church followed by a committal at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for the Sue Ryder Hospice, Thorpe Hall. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne Pe10 9HQ Tel: 01778 394687.
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 25, 2019