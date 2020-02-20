|
HEATH
Philip Stephens
Passed away peacefully on 2nd February 2020 aged 74 years. He will be greatly missed by all his family, and friends. The Service of Thanksgiving will be held at All Saints Church Stamford on Monday 9th March 2020 at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Royal Papworth Hospital Charity may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Feb. 20, 2020