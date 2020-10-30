Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip REED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip REED

Notice Condolences

Philip REED Notice
REED Philip passed away at home on 16th October 2020, aged 58 years. Much loved Husband of Helen and Loving father to Laura and Alex. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues. A private family funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium. Donations if desired for Dosh for Defibs and British Heart Foundation may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -