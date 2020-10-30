|
|
REED Philip passed away at home on 16th October 2020, aged 58 years. Much loved Husband of Helen and Loving father to Laura and Alex. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues. A private family funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium. Donations if desired for Dosh for Defibs and British Heart Foundation may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 30, 2020