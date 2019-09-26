|
SMITH Phyllis Mary Passed away on 19th September 2019, aged 94 years. Loving wife of the late Cyril and beloved mother to Jennifer and mother-in-law to Bill. She will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family, and friends. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 15th October 2019 at 1.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 26, 2019