CHIRICO
Pino
Died at Peterborough City Hospital on 5th December after
a short illness. Devoted husband of Margaret, father of David and Paul, father-in-law of Lucy and nonno of Lola, Sonny, Ashley and Hartley. Service of thanksgiving at St George's Church, Stamford, on Friday 20th December at 11.00am followed by interment in Stamford Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to CRISIS can be made to Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019