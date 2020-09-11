|
|
JONES
Rachel Ann
(née Woodhouse)
on 29th August 2020 peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 50 years, after a short illness in the company of her loving husband Irfon. Loving daughter of Roy and Miriam, dear sister and sister-in-law of Sally-Ann and Nick, fond auntie of Josh, Luke and James. Due to current restrictions, private ceremony at Peterborough Crematorium on 14th September at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Peterborough Cat Rescue.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 11, 2020