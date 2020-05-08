|
TAYLOR Ray
of Oakham, passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Wednesday 22nd April 2020, aged 73 years. Beloved husband to Ann, loving father to Karen and Clare and a much loved grandad to Chloe, Charlotte, Holly and Emily. The family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their help and support and for the many cards, flowers and messages of sympathy received at this sad time. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for the Air Ambulance and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 8, 2020