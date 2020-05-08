Home

POWERED BY

Services
E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

Ray TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Ray

of Oakham, passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Wednesday 22nd April 2020, aged 73 years. Beloved husband to Ann, loving father to Karen and Clare and a much loved grandad to Chloe, Charlotte, Holly and Emily. The family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their help and support and for the many cards, flowers and messages of sympathy received at this sad time. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for the Air Ambulance and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -