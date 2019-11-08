|
|
PEASGOOD
Raymond Barry
'Barry'
sadly passed away at home on 31st October 2019, aged 72 years. Loving husband and best friend of Diane, devoted dad to Brian and Beverley, grandfather to Victoria, Harry, Josh and great-grandfather to Cole. Celebrations of Barry's life will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on 25th November 2019 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only. Donations if desired will go to Water Aid and can be left at the service. All enquiries to R J Scholes Funeral Services, Stamford, PE9 2BJ. Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019