SIMMONS
Raymond
Remembering a wonderful and loving husband, dad and grandad sadly passed away 2nd August 2011.
A thousand times we needed you,
A thousand times we cried.
If love alone could have saved you,
You would never had died.
A heart of gold stopped beating,
Two twinkling eyes closed to rest,
God broke our hearts to prove,
He only took the best.
Never a day goes by that you're not in our hearts and soul.
Your loving wife Julie and family xxx
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 1, 2019