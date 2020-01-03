Home

Reginald LAMBERT

Reginald LAMBERT Notice
LAMBERT

Reginald John (known as Reg)

Passed away peacefully on the 10th December 2019 aged 87 years. Much loved husband of the late Mary he will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, and friends. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 1.00pm Peterborough Crematorium Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 3, 2020
