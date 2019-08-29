|
|
REID
Renee
Late of Oakham, passed away at home, on the 24th August, aged 81 years. A Funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Friday 6th September at 10.30am. Everyone welcome at the Admiral Hornblower from 12.15pm. Formal attire not necessary. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Renee for Marie Curie may be sent c/o Fords Funeral Directors, 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AA. Tel: 01572 722654.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 29, 2019