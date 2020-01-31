|
FRANCIS Richard Edward (Dick)
Died peacefully in Peterborough Hospital on 13th January 2020. Late of Uffington, the beloved husband of Marion, father of Jackie and Marion and grandfather of Bob, Anna and Heather. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at 2pm at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for The British Heart Foundation may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel. 01780 751719
