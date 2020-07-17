|
|
HAYLETT Richard John of Greetham, died peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by loved ones, on 5th July 2020 aged 84 years. Given the current circumstances a small funeral will be held. This funeral service can however be viewed live online via a webcast link on Wednesday 22nd July at 2.30pm. Details of this can be found at www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk. Donations are being gratefully received for Prostate Cancer UK and can be made online or sent direct to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 17, 2020