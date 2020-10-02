|
VARDY
Richard John
died peacefully at home on 24th September 2020, aged 74 years, following a five year battle with cancer. He was a much loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather (Grandpa). He will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues. The private family funeral service will take place at St Georges Church, Stamford on Tuesday 13th October followed by interment at St Mary's Churchyard, Swinstead. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for St Barnabas Hospice may be made c/o Andrew Wooodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 2, 2020