Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 12, 2020
St Georges Church
Stamford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard VARDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard VARDY

Notice Condolences

Richard VARDY Notice
VARDY

Richard John

died peacefully at home on 24th September 2020, aged 74 years, following a five year battle with cancer. He was a much loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather (Grandpa). He will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues. The private family funeral service will take place at St Georges Church, Stamford on Tuesday 13th October followed by interment at St Mary's Churchyard, Swinstead. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for St Barnabas Hospice may be made c/o Andrew Wooodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -