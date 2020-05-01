|
Richard
Weed
Sue, Dick and Philip would like to thank everybody who have sent cards, letters and messages of sympathy received in our sad loss of Richard. Special thanks to Dr Alison Guthrie for the excellent care she gave to Richard. To Eddie, Tom and team for their sensitive handling of the funeral arrangements and to Revd Dr Pippa Madgwick for the graveside service. A celebration of Richard's life will be held after the coronavirus pandemic has ended.
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 1, 2020