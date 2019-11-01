Home

Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:30
Uppingham Parish Church
SNODIN Rita of Uppingham, died peacefully on 26th October 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Alan, much loved mum of David and Kathryn, grandma to Danielle, David and Charlie and great-grandma to Addie and Connie. Her funeral service will be held at Uppingham Parish Church on Monday 11th November 2019 at 12.30pm, to be followed by cremation at Kettering Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Air Ambulance can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 1, 2019
