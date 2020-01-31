|
|
BROWN
Robert James
(often known as Bob)
passed away peacefully on 21st January 2020 aged 81 years. Dearly beloved husband of Ruth, father to Rachel, Andy and Tim and grandfather to Mitch, Cameron, Oliver, Rupert, Lowen, Freddie, Nell, Max and Sienna. He will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues. A service of thanksgiving will take place on Monday 3rd February at 2.00pm at St George's Church, Stamford. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Trailblazers, Fresh Hope Stamford and Tear Fund may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 31, 2020