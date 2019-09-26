|
|
DAWSON
The Revd Robert Stephen
Deacon of the Church
Peacefully in Beverley East Yorkshire, on 18th September 2019, aged 85 years. A much loved husband to the late Patricia Carol, and a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Robert is to be recieved into the Roman Church of St Mary and St Augustine, Broad Street, Stamford on Wednesday 2nd October, prior to Requiem Mass - to be held on Thursday 3rd October at 11.00am; followed by interment at Empingham Cemetery Rutland. Any enquiries please, to Frank Stephenson and Son Funeral Directors, 29 Minster Moorgate, Beverley, East Yorkshire HU17 8HP Tel: 01482 881367
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 26, 2019