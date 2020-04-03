|
FAWTHROP
Robert John sadly passed away 24th March 2020 at the Sue Ryder Hospice. Deeply loved husband of Valerie, amazing Dad to Emma and much loved Granddad to Seb, Molly, Amalie, Myla and Ettie. He will be sorely missed by all those who knew him and loved him. Private family funeral and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations to Sue Ryder Hospice and MacMillan Cancer Support can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Apr. 3, 2020