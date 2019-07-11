Home

Robert HULKA

HULKA Robert 'Bob' Passed away at home on 29th June 2019, aged 70 years. Much loved husband of the late Julia, dear dad, grandad, brother, father-in-law and a good friend to many. A celebration of Bob's life will take place at St George's Church, Stamford on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 11.00am. Flowers welcome. Donations if desired to be given to The David Clarke Railway Trust c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Stamford. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 11, 2019
