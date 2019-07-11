|
WILLS Robert Of Uppingham and Stamford, died at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday 3rd July 2019, aged 69 years. Beloved husband to Carol, loving father to Philippa, Harriet and Henry, father-in-law to Tom and much loved grandfather to Olive. His funeral service will be held at St Peter and St Paul's Parish Church, Uppingham on Wednesday 24th July 2019 at 4.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie, St Barnabas and the RNLI would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Telephone: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 11, 2019