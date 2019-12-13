|
|
|
WRIGHT
Robert Edward 'Bob'
My sincere thanks to the family, friends and neighbours who sent the numerous cards, letters, offers of help and support and donations, on the passing away of Bob. Special thanks to Mr Eddie Dorman and staff for their professionalism and helpfulness, the Reverend Stephen Bishop for the comforting service and to Dawn Herbert for her beautiful singing. Your thoughtfulness and kindness helped me through this sad time and is much appreciated. Linda Wright
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019