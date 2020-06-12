|
SLOANE
Rod
Died peacefully at Maxey House Care Home on 19th May 2020, aged 84 years. Rod shall be sadly missed by family and friends alike. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral is to be held on Wednesday 17th June 2020 at South Lincs Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Maxey House or Dementia Support South Lincs c/o RJ Scholes, 4 Horsegate, Deeping St James, PE6 8EN Tel: 01778 380659 or via www.funeralguide.co.uk/78
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 12, 2020