Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rod SLOANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rod SLOANE

Notice Condolences

Rod SLOANE Notice
SLOANE

Rod

Died peacefully at Maxey House Care Home on 19th May 2020, aged 84 years. Rod shall be sadly missed by family and friends alike. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral is to be held on Wednesday 17th June 2020 at South Lincs Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Maxey House or Dementia Support South Lincs c/o RJ Scholes, 4 Horsegate, Deeping St James, PE6 8EN Tel: 01778 380659 or via www.funeralguide.co.uk/78
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -