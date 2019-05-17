Home

Passed away peacefully at Willen Hospice, Milton Keynes on 7th May 2019, aged 88 years. Formerly of Stamford. Beloved husband of Denise Chawla, much loved father of Anne and Marie-Laure and adored grandfather to Danielle, Marc and Nathalie. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes on Wednesday, 29th May at 2.00pm. Donations, if desired, to Willen Hospice (Milton Keynes) or Parkinson's UK.
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 17, 2019
