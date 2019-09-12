Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
14:00
St Giles Church
Desborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger COLLINS

Notice Condolences

Roger COLLINS Notice
COLLINS

Roger

Of Desborough, formerly Caldecott, passed away at home on 6th September 2019, aged 80 years. He will be sadly missed by wife Susan, sons Andrew and Alistair and step-son Jonathan. Funeral Service at St Giles Church, Desborough on Friday, 20th September at 2.00pm followed by cremation at Kettering. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Children with Cancer may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.