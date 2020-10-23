|
MACEY
Ron
passed away peacefully on 9th October 2020 at Rose Lodge Care Home, Market Deeping aged 85 years. Much loved Husband of Susan, Brother-in-law of Peter and Mary, loving Father of Helen, Gillian and Stephen, Father-in-law of Peter and Andres and proud Grandad of Laura, Robert and Ainara. A private Funeral Service will be held at United Reformed Church. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired in loving memory of Ron will go to Carer Sitter Service Charity Number 1040408. All enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, St Georges Street, Stamford, Lincs, PE9 2BJ. Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 23, 2020