|
|
FRITH
Ronald
(known as Ron)
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on the 23rd August 2019, aged 78 years. Beloved Husband to Andrea, caring Dad to Paul, Robin and Robert. Dear grandad to Michael, Adam and Leighton and Brother to Christine. The funeral service will take place on 25th September 2019 at 2.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be given to The British Heart Foundation c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019