Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
14:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald FRITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald FRITH

Notice Condolences

Ronald FRITH Notice
FRITH

Ronald

(known as Ron)

Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on the 23rd August 2019, aged 78 years. Beloved Husband to Andrea, caring Dad to Paul, Robin and Robert. Dear grandad to Michael, Adam and Leighton and Brother to Christine. The funeral service will take place on 25th September 2019 at 2.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be given to The British Heart Foundation c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.