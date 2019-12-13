|
NAYLOR Ronald (known as Ron) passed away peacefully after a long illness on 3rd December 2019, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of Hilda; loving dad to Tracey & Paula; father-in-law to Clive & David; grandad to Rachel, Mark & Jack and great-grandad to Courtney, Brooke & Harrison. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, and friends. The funeral service will take place on Monday 30th December 2019 at 11.00am at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Parkinson UK may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019