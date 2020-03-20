|
TAYLOR
Ronald (Ron)
Passed away suddenly after a long illness at home on 11th March 2020, aged 73 years. Much loved husband of Pam, dad of Jason and Sam, father-in-law of Karen and Mark and grandad of Joshua and Corey. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Monday 6th April, 1.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations can be given at the service or direct to Help for Heroes or Macmillan Cancer Support, Grantham Centre. Please contact RJ Scholes, 4 Horsegate, Deeping St James, PE6 8EN Tel. 01778 380659 for further enquiries.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 20, 2020