Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Ronald VIVIAN

Ronald VIVIAN Notice
VIVIAN

Ronald Mervyn

Passed away peacefully, with his sons and daughter around him, at home in Rippingale on 10th October 2019, aged 90 years. Devoted husband of Inga Vivian (deceased), dearest father of Andrew, Bryn, Robert and Caitlin. Loving granddad of Ben, Cory, Tom, Rob, James, George, Anna, Alice and Lucy. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on 1st November 2019 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service in Ronald's memory for St Barnabas and Marie Curie. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 24, 2019
