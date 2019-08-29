Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
14:00
Kirkby Underwood Church
GREEN

Rosemary

Peacefully at home in Wheathampsted, Hertfordshire on 23rd August 2019 aged 65 years. Dearly loved wife of Philip, mother of Andrew & Martyn and grandmother of Colton & Weston. Will be sadly missed by all her family. Funeral service at Kirkby Underwood Church on Friday 6th September at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Mount Vernon Cancer Hospital may be sent to T.R. Carlton Funeral Directors, 35b Abbey Road, Bourne.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 29, 2019
