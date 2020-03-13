Home

E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
15:00
Uppingham Parish Church

Roy DAYKIN

DAYKIN Roy

of Uppingham sadly passed away on 1st March 2020 aged 82 years. Beloved husband of June, loving father of Sue and Shaun and much loved grandad and great grandad. His funeral service will be held at Uppingham Parish Church on Monday 23rd March 2020 at 3pm. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Peterborough City Hospital, Core B, Ward 5 which can be paid online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 13, 2020
